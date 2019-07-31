, 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was of Baptist faith, a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Marshall Mott, and siblings, Luther, Juanita, Geneva, Ieva, Inez, Dommie, Jason, James, and Claude. She is survived by her children, Eddie (Cheryl) Mott of Celina, Tennessee, Terry Mott of Algood, Tennessee, Darlene (Ben) Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky, Renee Mott of Cookeville, Tennessee, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer and Bro. Bryant Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Scott Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Margie Louise Hilliard Mott