Clinton County Public Library receives books from donors

The Clinton County Public Library would like to express our deep appreciation to our generous local sponsors, The Clinton County Women’s Club and Ms. Norma Craft, along with the Pilcrow Foundation Children’s Book Project, for providing CCPL with 77 new children’s books totaling almost $1,200. In addition to these books, the public library also received 23 math and science books provided by the kind donations of Mr. Hal Berenson and Mrs. Laura Ackerman of Colorado totaling almost $400. Literacy is a powerful gift we can give the children of Clinton County. Your public library is here to help open the doors of literacy to our local children.