Fiscal court call meeting is short

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a special, brief call meeting last Wednesday morning with all members present and one item of business on the agenda.

The court voted 6-0 to approve a fund transfer of $20,000 from the Occupational Tax Fund to the LGEA account. According to County Treasurer Cindy Thrasher, the LGEA fund account was low at the end of the fiscal year that ended June 30.

According to Thrasher, $12,800 of that total will go to the county’s insurance carrier, KACo, with the remainder to go toward smaller amount items.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, August 15.