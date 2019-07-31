Conner to go into Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame

Clinton County’s Garlin Murl Conner will be posthumously honored next month when he is inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

Conner, who was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II, was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor, during a ceremony at the White House on June, 26, 2018.

Conner will be one of 25 veterans inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame in its 2019 class.

Induction weekend in Lexington begins Friday, September 6, with a gala dinner for the inductees in the evening.

On the following day, Saturday, September 7, the induction ceremony will be held on the stage at the Griffin Gate Marriott Resort in Lexington.

Prior to the induction events, a ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 6, at the Capitol in Frankfort, beginning at 10:00 a.m., eastern time.

That announcement ceremony will be held in the Capitol Rotunda. The public is invited to the induction announcement ceremony.

Conner died in 1998 and family and friends continued a battle for more than two decades to have the Medal of Honor awarded to him in recognition of his World War II heroics.

His widow, Pauline Conner, who still lives on the family farm in the Concord Community of Clinton County, accepted the Medal of Honor on behalf of her late husband during that 2018 White House ceremony, with about 100 family members and friends on hand.