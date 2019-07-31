School starts next week

The first day for students to return to school in the Clinton County School District is Thursday, August 8.

“Soon the hallways of our district will fill with nervous chatter from new freshmen at the high school and anxious parents at the Early Childhood Center. Excited teachers have their classrooms organized and ready for a brand new class of students to make their appearance and begin the 2019-20 school year,” said Julie York, Director of Pupil Personnel.

Start and end times for each school will remain unchanged from last year and are as follows: ECC, start 8:10 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.; Albany Elementary, start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:10; Clinton Middle School, start at 7:50 a.m., end at 2:50 p.m. and CCHS, start at 7:59 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

These times reflect the beginning of instruction so students should arrive well before this time in order to avoid being tardy and have plenty of time to enjoy breakfast. “Our district is proud to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student in every school district wide,” York said.

Teachers will start their new school year Tuesday, July 30 with professional development and work days beginning for them as they plan curriculum and prepare for the arrival of students.

York said “Attendance in classes every day is so important for students. When a student misses just one day for any reason, he/she must work twice as hard the next day to catch up on missed information and homework.

“When it comes to school, students who miss…miss out. They miss out on opportunities to learn, build lasting friendships, and develop skills and attitudes needed to become good citizens and valued employees,” she said. “There is a very strong connection between student attendance and student performance in school and in life.”

The school year calendar is almost a mirror of last year, with fall break being one week prior to Foothills Festival weekend, October 7-11. However, school will be dismissed October 18, which is the primary weekend Friday of the festival.

School will also be dismissed Wednesday through Friday, November 27-29 for Thanksgiving and a two-week break for the Christmas holidays, December 23 through January 3.

Spring break will be held April 3-10 and the tentative closing date for students is scheduled for May 14.

There are, as usual, 170 instructional days. Also in the calendar is four professional days, six work days and 15 make-up days.

The district will once again take the “cyber days” that can be used in case of inclement weather, illness, etc. without being counted as a missed school day.

The district calendar as well as school news and updates, breakfast/lunch menus, announcements for upcoming events and more can always be found on the district webpage at www.clinton.kyschools.us. You can also like the district on Facebook at Clinton County School District, follow it on Instagram at clintoncountybulldogs and find it on Twitter @SchoolsClinton to stay up to date on all the great and exciting things happening in the Clinton County School District this year.