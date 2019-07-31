Trooper Island Camp ends another season





Several people made the trip Saturday to the southwest corner of Clinton County to celebrate another successful summer camping season for Trooper Island Camp.

There were several highlights during the day-long program, but a handful of them are shown here with these photos.

Above, Camp Director Master Trooper Jonathan Biven read the names of the fallen Kentucky State Police officers during a ceremony Saturday afternoon, while family members of Trooper Eric Chrisman look on. In the top photo, Chrisman’s mother, Dawn Chrisman, was introduced by Biven, during a ceremony dedicating a stainless steel bench the family had donated to Trooper Island in memory of the officer who was killed in 2015. At left, up and coming country music singer Kevin Jaggers entertained those on hand throughout the day, and at bottom left, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders welcomed the crowd to the day’s activities. Below, a new swimming pool was examined by the crowd on hand, before it was dedicated in honor of Colonel Ted Bassett.

Bassett had the vision in the early 1960s to develop a camp, operated by the Kentucky State Police, that would serve Kentucky’s at risk and disadvantaged youth, a vision that eventually became Trooper Island Camp.





