Wayne County Outlook …

Officials are seeking information about a Wayne County man who has been missing since June.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron issued a statement last week regarding the search for Jerry D. Rainwater, 67, who was last seen on June 29. At that time, he was leaving his residence at 3574 West Kentucky 90 in Monticello.

Catron said Rainwater left at approximately 9:15 a.m. and was possibly driving a Dodge Town and Country silver minivan. It has been indicated that Rainwater was either going to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Lexington, or possibly to the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a recreation type vehicle.

There are reports that he had a considerable amount of cash on him at the time.

Catron’s office has received reports that Rainwater was seen on July 2 in Monticello, but that information could not be substantiated. Sheriff’s deputies have talked with two men about Rainwater, and Catron stated that the two men were not suspects.

Rainwater is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and partially gray hair. He walks with a limp and sometimes uses a walking cane.

Catron stated that no evidence of foul play has been found in Rainwater’s disappearance. However, his cell phone has not been used and there have been no bank withdrawals or credit card use since his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 348-5416 or any law enforcement agency.

Counterfeit United States currency has been found at Godfather’s Surplus in Monticello by owners of the business, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

Owners of Godfather’s requested that the sheriff’s department inform the public about the counterfeit money that they are finding mixed with other items they have for sale at the business.

The owners are concerned that customers may pick up this fake money while shopping and believe they have found real money that they can use.

Godfather’s owners have found one dollar bills and other denominations up to $100.

While shopping at the business, customers are asked to notify an employee immediately upon finding these items.

Catron also noted that the public needs to understand processing or using this type of money is illegal and will be prosecuted.

A Wayne County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police on child sexual exploitation charges.

According to information released by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, Christopher R. Welch, 39, has been charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Both charges are Class D felonies, punishable by one to five years in prison.

The arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a 14-year-old female online.

The search warrant was executed at a local residence on July 25. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Welch was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

After a round of negotiations, the school board has awarded the contract for construction of a track and soccer field to Precision Construction Companies of Lone Jack, Missouri.

The company was one of two bidders who submitted proposals for the construction project, but bids from both came in much higher than anticipated.

At that point, Superintendent Wayne Roberts entered competition negotiations with the companies to try to get the price of the project within a more reasonable scope.

During a special meeting of the school board on July 23, the group was informed that Precision Construction had submitted a bid of $602,714.20.

The board awarded the company bid package number two for the project.

An inmate who walked away from a work detail Monday, July 22 was found and taken into custody later that day.

According to Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis, Robert Mullins, 45, was arrested by the sheriff’s department and charged with escape second degree.

Mullins was reported missing on Monday morning when he apparently walked off from work detail at the Wayne County Courthouse.

Mullins, who is from Umatilla, Florida, was being housed in the local detention center for charges of flagrant nonsupport out of Russell County.

Ellis expressed his appreciation to all agencies, was well as the community, who helped bring Mullins back into custody.