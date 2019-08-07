Tompkinsville News …

The workers who are employed within the city limits of Tompkinsville will soon see an increase in the payroll taxes withheld from their check.

Tompkinsville City Commissioners approved a 9.75% increase at a special call meeting on July 18.

After a lengthy discussion, Commissioner Tommy York made the motion to raise the tax rate with mayor Scotty Turner seconding the motion.

Turner told the commission that he had been looking over every revenue stream to find out how to increase revenues for the city.

In consulting with Kentucky League of Cities representatives, he was advised for the city to increase the tax rate. He noted that KLC representatives had explained that, in smaller cities, this is the best way to generate revenue.

Although, he noted, he was reluctant to suggest the increase, Turner stated he knew the costs of supplies and operations are going up with not a lot of additional jobs moving into the city.

“We’ve had to find a way to make and save money,” he added.

Gas superintendent Jason Greever spoke up, “We need to look at things not making money, rather than taxing people more.”

Turner replied, pointing out that Tompkinsville does not charge nearly as much as other cities on payroll taxes.

“We try to take as little as we can, but the bottom line–as it was explained to me, and actually is very true–is that it is our responsibility to keep the city from going bankrupt.”

Commissioner York expressed that it was a reasonable raise and the tax had not been raised in several years.

“It’s not gonna break anybody, most won’t even feel it,” he added.

“With the increase, the payroll tax rate will now be 1.75%, and will take effect on October 1.

The commissioners also discussed and approved other ways to earn and save money at the meeting, such as increasing the amount to receive a business license (with a set fee based on annual gross income), hiring an IT professional at a lower rate (possibly half) than is currently paid; and canceling their contract with Aramark and only providing T-shirts for city employees.

City clerk Sharon Walker noted that last year’s uniform costs were over $30,000 alone, and purchasing T-shirts in bulk would lower those costs considerably.

Monroe County will be resolving an ongoing issue while saving thousands of dollars, magistrates learned at a special call fiscal court meeting on July 29.

“This is one of the best things that has ever happened to the county. I am proud of the Monroe County Animal Welfare group and Red’s Rescue and all their volunteers who have made the dog rescue program such a success,” County Judge Mitchell Page noted.

“I think three dogs found homes in the first week,” he continued.

The problem with stray and abandoned animals has been an issue they’ve been facing, but he added his appreciation to those working to help with a solution.

Page noted and recommended the court approve a contract with the Allen County Fiscal Court to house, vet, and re-home animals not able to be placed by the local group, which was just formed.

The court approved the Allen County contract at a rate of $100 per dog for any dogs which have to be taken to their facility. The contract was approved.

The plans are for the local dog warden to pick up any animals reported and they will be taken to the Solid Waste Coordinator building (formerly the Monroe County Jail), where they will be housed from Monday through Thursday.

Page added that kennels are currently being constructed there to hold the animals while the local rescue group can disseminate information about the animals to see if they were lost/stolen and attempt to locate foster or permanent placements.

On Fridays, any animals which have not been able to be placed locally will be transported to Allen County to enter their rescue program.

If Monroe County had to build and establish a full shelter in the county, costs could run $100,000 to $150,000 a year, Page added. The estimates of the new partnership with Allen County–and the efforts of the local rescue volunteers–would be between $10,000 and $15,000.

Any dogs removed from the street would be required to be spayed or neutered, with vaccines and worming processes begun before they’re placed with foster homes or adopted families.

“Hopefully, with all these folks working together, the problem will begin to be resolved,” Page said.