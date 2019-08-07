Cumberland County News …

Kentucky State Trooper Jason Warinner is investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon, July 24 at approximately 1:47 p.m., one mile west of Burkesville on Hwy. 90.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Roger Spivey, 63, of Celina, Tennessee, was traveling west on Hwy. 90 in a 1996 Dodge Ram.

Spivey was attempting to make a left turn when he was struck on the driver side by a 2005 Harley Davidson being operated by Leslie (Red) Thrasher, 79, of Burkesville.

Spivey, along with a passenger, Teresa Spivey, 56, of Celina, were both wearing a seat belt and were uninjured. Thrasher was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Cumberland County Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased.