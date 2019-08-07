The Livingston Enterprise …

A missing Overton County man was located within a couple of hours of being reported missing last week.

Bobby Cravens “Balis,” 79, of Overton County, was reported missing from his residence around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Department headed the search with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Putnam County assisted with both K-9 and drone search assistance.

Shortly after at 3:55 p.m., Cravens was found not far from his residence at 266 Stanley Carr Subdivision Road.

We are really appreciative of Putnam County’s assistance,” said Overton County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Poore.

“They provided us with a K-9 unit and drone and helped get the job done,” he said.

In another missing person report last week, Jenna Blair, 41, had been reported missing since the previous Friday after going for a walk with her dog the day before. Her husband reported the dog had been found but his wife had not.

Blair’s whereabouts were unknown as of press time last week.