Hubert C. Jarvis, 92, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 1, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was the step-brother of William Craig, of Indiana, and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services were held Wednesday, August 7, at Talbott Funeral Home with Dan Alexander officiating. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.