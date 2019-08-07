Lane closures set to begin on KY 90 bridge in Cumberland County

Work continues on

KY 61 structure

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 advises motorists that crews will begin performing bridge rehabilitation on the KY 90 structure over the Cumberland River in Burkesville.

Beginning August 2, the KY 90 bridge (mile point 14.1) will be reduced to one lane as crews begin work. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers into the overnight hours until barrier walls have been placed, at which time temporary traffic signals will be installed on the east and westbound approaches.

In addition, lane widths will be reduced to 10 feet.

Work continues on the KY 61 structure with the temporary traffic signals remaining in place. Both lanes on the KY 61 structure are set to open Friday, August 9. Temporary short-term lane closures will take place at later dates to be announced to complete all phases of work on KY 61.

Work on both structures is expected to be completely by November 30. The date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.