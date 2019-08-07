Injury collision in Work Zone on KY90 in Cumberland County

Kentucky State Police investigated a multiple vehicle injury collision Friday, August 2, in the city limits of Burkesville on KY 90 at 9:54 p.m. CT.

Preliminary investigation indicates 49 year-old Del Quinton Warner of Liberty was operating a 2016 Peterbilt truck and trailer traveling west on KY 90 when he entered a work zone where workers were present working on the bridge.

For an unknown reason ,Warner struck the barrier wall causing his steering tire to blow out. Warner’s vehicle continued down the barrier wall where he sideswiped a crane being operated by 28 year-old Zachary Waford of Shelbyville.

Warner’s vehicle continued west on KY 90 striking a Chevrolet pickup and guardrail before striking the front of a GMC Yukon causing a chain reaction striking a Ford F250, all of which were unoccupied.

A construction worker ,Kevin Zikes of Fisherville, was injured when he attempted to avoid the collision by leaping over the guardrail.

Warner and Zikes were both transported to Cumberland County Hospital by the Cumberland County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Randall Honeycutt is investigating and was assisted by units with Columbia Post 15, Cumberland County Fire and EMS.

