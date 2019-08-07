Tri-County Animal Shelter receives grant

The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation awarded the Tri-County Animal Shelter with a $250 grant from the Animal Shelter Assistance program last Wednesday.

The Animal Shelter Assistance program is in its ninth year and was funded by the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation. Foundation Chairman, Mike Bach recognizes the important role animal shelters serve in our communities and encourages everyone to get involved at the local level. Donations to national organizations do not go back and directly benefit these animals. “Find out who your local shelter is and how you can help” stated Bach, “All cattlemen understand the need to take care of our animals and it is nice to support others who are doing the same thing.”

The Tri-County Animal Shelter plans on using this grant to purchase vaccinations and antibiotics for newly received dogs.

“We are very grateful for this funding,” said Tri-County Animal Shelter Coordinator Jamie Scott Cross.

“This will help to treat newly received dogs with vaccinations and antibiotics.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, please call (606) 387-0943. They are always in need of Kuranda dog beds/cots, dog treats, dog collars, dog leashes and any support from the community.

The Animal Shelter Assistance program received 21 applications from across the state and plans to continue the program in the future.

The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation mission is to pursue opportunities that promote the profitability of the cattle industry in Kentucky through educational and philanthropic endeavors.

For more information, visit www.kycattle.org or call 859-278-0899.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter receives their $250 grant. Pictured is James Stonecipher, Tri-County Animal Control; Ricky Craig, Clinton County Judge/Executive; and Jamie Scott Cross, Tri-County Animal Shelter Coordinator.