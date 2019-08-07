127 Corridor Sale has good weekend of wheeling and dealing





Vendors at the junction of Kentucky Hwy. 90 and U.S. Hwy 127 were plentiful this past weekend during the 127 Corridor Sale. The 690-mile yard sale spans six states and runs directly through Clinton County, bringing in tourists and revenue for the county.

Upper photo, Jean Thrasher set up her booth in her usual spot at Mountain View Park on Thursday. Thrasher and Deloris Kemp have been vendors of the 127 Corridor Sale since its inception. Above, several cars line a portion of Kentucky U.S. 127 at the caution lights as people would pull over and look for deals on both sides of the roadway. Below, even if you need some new chickens or roosters for your yard, you could have pickup some colorful ones that didn’t even need feeding. At left, John Washburn, takes a sit-down break from his duty of directing traffic into his Stuff Plain and Fancy location at the Snow epi-center.