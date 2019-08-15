Lillie Riddle, 99, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky to the late Emmanuel Thrasher and Elzani Welch Thrasher.

She had attended Rose of Sharon United Methodist Church and Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James R. Riddle; one daughter, Juanita Capps; one grandson, Christopher Capps, five brothers, Edd Thrasher, Raymon Thrasher, Reed Thrasher, Denton Thrasher, and Everett Thrasher; and five sisters, Flora Wray, Mandy Burns, Eula Thrasher, Mattie Thrasher, and Edna Thrasher.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held Thursday, August 1, at Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.