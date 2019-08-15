Gwendalean (Smith) Barnett Stockton, age 78, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence in Albany.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Thelma (Barber) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a husband, Joe Barnett,

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Stockton of Albany, Kentucky, her daughters, Sandra (Tim) Redman of Wilmore, Kentucky, Jennifer (Jeff) Guinn of Albany, Kentucky, Trish Reneau (Glen) Mitchell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, her son, Billy (Beverly) Barnett of Pall Mall, Tennessee; a step-son, Jason (Kate) Stockton of Silver Springs, Maryland; a brother, Norman Smith; a sister, Janet (Clyde) Shelton; all of Albany, Kentucky,

She is also survived by several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Jim England officiating. Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.