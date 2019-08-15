Nancy Thomas Murphy, 86, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at The Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville.

She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Bazil and Nannie (Davis) Thomas. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, and a Nurse’s Aide for Cumberland County Hospital and Lifeline.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Murphy; siblings, James Thomas, John Thomas, Bobby Thomas, Billy Joe Thomas, Geneva Ruff, Bonnie Melton, Ava Appleby, Evelyn Orton,

She is survived by her children, Truman Michael Murphy, Deborah Murphy-Irby, Cliff Murphy, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Daryl Gene (Michelle) Murphy of Glasgow, Kentucky, seveal grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Lanny Garner officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.

