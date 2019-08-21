, 47, a long time local business owner, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center at Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was the son of Randell Gibson and the late Etter Lee Ferrill Gibson.

He is survived by his father, Randell Gibson; his wife, Reva Sue Rich Gibson; two daughters, Jessica Suzanne Gibson and Julianna Leigh Gibson; with many relatives and friends also surviving.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Cope officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Ricky Lynn Gibson