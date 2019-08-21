, 63, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was the son of E. W. Guffey and Hazel Byers Simmons and was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Albertson, and a step-father, J. D. Simmons.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Guffey; his daughter, Amanda Guffey; a son, Tyler Guffey; a brother, Jerry Guffey; and a grandchild, Makenzie Orton.

The funeral service was conducted Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Henry Stringer officiating. Burial followed in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Tim Wade Guffey