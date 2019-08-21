KY 90 in Cumberland County reduced to one lane

Temporary traffic signals in place

As of August 16, KY 90 in Cumberland County has been reduced to one lane at mile point 9.4 (Allen Creek), between Taylor Road and Allen Creek Road, as crews perform bridge deck restorations.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on the east and west approaches for the lane closure.

The lane closure is expected to be in place for four weeks. The duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.