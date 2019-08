As was reported in last week’s Clinton County News, Virgil Malone said he was going to try and alleviate the rattlesnake population in the Cartwright Community of Clinton County and help out the residents of that area by reducing the population of the venomous snakes.

Returning with a second hefty rattlesnake, Malone killed this second rattlesnake in the same area. The snake measured 49 inches in length and had four rattles and one button.