(and run some too)

Fall sports preview

included this week

Whether you are a fan of kicking, passing, spiking or putting the ball, or maybe a fan of just running through the fields – or all of the above, this week’s Clinton County News has a treat for you.

Our annual look at the players, teams and coaches that will make up the Clinton County High School fall sports lineup is in your hands this week, and we hope you enjoy this opportunity to become more familiar with the young athletes who will be representing us this fall in the sports spotlights.

Football, volleyball, soccer, golf and cross country are all highlighted in this week’s fall preview.

We hope you enjoy this special section, and as always – Go Big Blue!