Jessie Ray Rich, 81, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at The Medical Center Albany.

He was the son of the late Pearl Rich Perdue and was also preceded in death by his wife, the late Reva Janice Rich.

He is survived by his children; Jimmy (Amanda) Rich, Deborah (Gary) Wallace, Sue (the late Rick) Gibson and Anita (the late Dennis) Campbell, all of Albany.

He was the brother of Anna Hensley, Brenda Jones and Mary Thacker, and was the grandfather of Gary Ray Wallace, Anita Jones, Amanda Wallace, Jessica Gibson, J.R. Rich, Emma Rich, Julianna Gibson and the late Larry Wallace. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, August 22, at the Pine Grove Methodist Church with Bro. Wayne Watts and Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.