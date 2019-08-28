, 68, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at the NCH Healthcare at Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Willie and Ellen Hines Plumley and was also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Cooper.

She is survived by her son, Will Malone, of Martinsville, Indiana; her ex-husband, William Malone, of London, Kentucky; her siblings, Christene (Ray) Cooper of Paragon, Indiana, Louise Taylor of Martinsville, Indiana; with many relatives and friends also surviving.

The funeral was held August 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Spears officiating. Burial followed in the Storie Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Storie Cemetery would be appreciated.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Arlene Plumley Malone