, 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence in Alpha, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late James David and Mary Norris Bookout and was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Nellie Sue Smith and Janie Bryant.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Sells Bookout, his son, James David Bookout, a grandchild, Whitney Reshea Bookout, all of Albany, Kentucky, two special friends, Tommy Goss and Lewis Goss, of Martinsville, Indiana; and many relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

James Lewis Bookout