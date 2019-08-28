, 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home

She was born on Friday, February 4, 1944, in Georgetown, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Guy and Margaret Winfrey Morgan. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Burkesville where she was a Sunday School teacher, organist, and pianist for many years. She retired from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, giving 30 years of dedication as a secretary.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Claywell of Burkesville.

She is also survived by three children, Brent (Tylia) Claywell of Glasgow, Kentucky, Gerald (Gina) Claywell of Murray, Kentucky, and Emily (Todd) Shewmaker of Burkesville, Kentucky. She is survived by six grandchildren,

She is also survived by her siblings, Gail (Tommy) Hurt, and Gary (Betty) Morgan, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Phillip (Sheryl) Morgan of Frankfort, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Danny Allen.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelley officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive Somerset, Kentucky 42503.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Jeanne Carrol Morgan Claywell