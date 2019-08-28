Evan Claborn wins horse judging competition

On Saturday, August 26, Evan Claborn won overall individual judge at the TWHBEA (Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association) youth judging competition held on The Celebration® grounds in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Evan competed against other youth from across the southeastern US in judging performance and halter classes and finished the day with the most points overall. He received a tri-colored ribbon and medal and was recognized for his accomplishments at center ring of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration on Saturday night.

Evan is the son of Todd and Holly Claborn of Albany.