Reneau files as write-in candidate for school board

The November general election will have a local twist this fall in some precincts and two school board districts, with one local resident, Bobby Reneau, having filed paperwork to appear on the November ballot as a write-in candidate for school board in District Three.

Due to appointments having to be made because two board members resigned in mid-term, those new members who were appointed by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill vacancies left are required to run in a special election for the seat this year to “fill out” the unexpired term, according to Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins.

Both Jeff Sams, who served in District Two, and Paula Key, who had served in District Three, were both elected during the 2016 voting cycle and were mid-way through their terms when they announced their resignations, leaving the seats vacant.

After the application and interview process to fill the vacant seats, the KDE appointed Sue Suratt Irwin and later Leslie Stockton to serve out the terms in districts two and three, respectively.

The deadline to file for the vacant seats was in early June, according to the county clerk, and both incumbent members filed to run.

However, at least one seat will be contested, as Reneau, a former school district employee and park director, filed as a write-in candidate in district three, according to county clerk records.

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for those offices is October 25.

School board members serve in staggered terms, meaning the winners of the special election in November will run again in 2020, with the winners that year serving a full four-year term through 2024.

Meanwhile, the three other members who were elected in 2018, Board Chairman Kevin Marcum and new members Bobbi Bair and Gary Norris, will be up for re-election in 2022.

As of press time Tuesday morning, no other candidates except the three aforementioned were in the races to fill the seats on the board of education.

The 2019 general election will feature all state Constitutional offices, including Kentucky governor and more information, including absentee voting deadlines and other information will be published in later issues.