Governor Matt Bevin spends time in Clinton County

Governor Matt Bevin came through Clinton County last week on a three county tour that included Monroe County and Russell County.

Bevin first made a stop in Monroe County before heading to Hunter’s Bar-B-Que around noon.

Several people were in attendance and eagerly awaiting the governor’s arrival.

“We wanted the people who work for the state to get out and feel the corners of the state,” Bevin said. “While we are out in this part of the state, we want our cabinet officials to touch, see, feel and talk to business owners, talk to local people, and meet local elected officials. A lot of time they will interact with those people, but they won’t have a name to go along with a face. It’s just a chance for them to come out and see people and a chance for me as well.”

With Bevin, were several members of his cabinet including Scott Brinkman, Secretary of the Executive Cabinet; Charles Snavely, Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet; John Chilton, State Budget Director; Adam Meier, Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Don Parkinson, Secretary of Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet; Derrick Ramsey, Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet; Gail Russell, Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet; David Dickerson, Secretary of the Labor Cabinet; Paul Looney, Deputy Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet; Jon Grate, Deputy Secretary for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet; Jessica Burke, General Counsel for the Cabinet for Economic Development; Jim Barnhart, Deputy CIO, Commonwealth Office of Technology; and LaDonna Koebel, Chief of Staff for the Personnel Cabinet.

“We’ve had similar meetings with folks in other counties just like here,” Bevin said. “We want to talk to the folks here. What are we doing right? What can we do better? What are the things that are of greatest concern? Honestly, I like for these guys to be out of Frankfort and it’s good for me too. It’s good for us to remember why we are doing this.”

Top photo, Governor Matt Bevin looked at the menu just before placing his order at Hunter’s Bar-B-Que in Albany, Friday. Above, Bevin shook hands with Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig. Bevin, along with several cabinet officials, visited three counties, including Monroe County and Russell County, last week.