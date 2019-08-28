Football Dawgs showcase team at Meet the Bulldogs Saturday; season opens Friday in Celina





The Clinton County Bulldogs took the field Saturday night at Clinton County High School to show the fans what they can expect this season on the field.

First year Head Coach Rocky Tallent thought the event went really well and can’t wait for the season to start this Friday.

“I thought the event went very well, we really appreciate all the support from the school district, the people in the community and all of the parents of our players for their help in making the event a success. I also would like to thank Junior Cecil and the extension office for cooking some great food at the event and would like to have everyone at Clay County, Tennessee, this Friday night as our season kicks off against the Bulldogs of Celina.”

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

Top photo, fans came out Saturday for Meet the Bulldogs. Food and refreshments were provided by the Clinton County Extension Office, bottom photo.

Above, Head Coach Rocky Tallent and Assistant Coach Morgan Pence waited to take the field Saturday night. Below, several members of the football team were ready to take the field to showcase their talents.