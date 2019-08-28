Lady Volley Dawgs are 3-peat All ‘A’ regional champs

The Lady Volley Dawgs traveled to Todd County Central High School Saturday to play in the 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament.

Clinton County played Cumberland County in the opening round and defeated the Lady Panthers in two games, 25-8 and 25-16. In semi-final action, the Volley Dawgs defeated Glasgow in two games, 25-12 and 25-11.

In the championship game, the Lady Volley Dawgs took on host Todd County Central. Todd County reached the championship game by defeating Monroe County in the first round, two games to one, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-15.

In the finals, it was all Clinton County as the Lady Volley Dawgs dominated the court with a two game win over the Lady Rebels, 25-19 and 25-10.

“We feel very accomplished and proud to have won the All ‘A’ three years in a row,” Head Coach Kayla Kriek said. “The girls have put in a lot of hard work and time and it shows through our success through the years. Our team is very determined to make it even further this year as the season goes on. We would like to invite everyone to come out to our games and see how hard these girls really work. The games are super fun and exciting, you’ll be surprised.”

Last season, Clinton County was defeated by Washington County in the first round of the championship bracket 2-0, 25-18 and 25-21.

Clinton County will head back to Richmond, Kentucky, to play in this year’s All “A” Classic State Tournament, held on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus on September 13 and September 14.

At left, the Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs held up the number three signs representing their three-peat as 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic champions.