, 75, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Pickett County Care and Rehab. Center, in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Albert and Eva Thrasher Poore and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Upchurch and Frances Sawyers; one brother, Eugene Poore.

He was a member of Beech Bottom Baptist Church and a member of Albany Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Jimmie Poore; two daughters; Teresa Lynn Poore and, Lora Beth (Nicky) Spears; three grandchildren; Keaton Landon, Tenley Alise, and Lani Grace

Services were held Thursday, August 29, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells and Bro. Mike Allen officiating.

Masonic services were held Wednesday. Burial was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

John Porter Poore