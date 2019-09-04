, age 91, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky to the late Willie Paul Young and Agnes Garrett Young.

He was a retired truck driver for Kerns Bakery after 24 years of service, and after retirement was a fishing guide on Dale Hollow Lake for five years. He was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Garner Young; one brother, Clayton Young; two sisters, Hazel Prewitt and Dorothy Smith.

Survivors include: one son, Dewyane (Diane)Young of Cottontown, Tennessee; two daughters, Darlene (Jimmy) Riddle of Albany, Kentucky and Karla (DeWayne Mee) Young of Burkesville, Kentucky

He is also survived by eight grandchildren- Scotty Young, Teschia Beaty, Deana (Jason) Greene, Scott (Tanna) Atchley, Susan (David) Kessler, Colten Mee, Dalton Mee, Sabrina Thacker.

Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ballou and Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville, with Rev. R. Thomas Wilson and Jackie Sewell officiating. Burial was in Modoc Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fort Campbell Honor Guard.

Ballou and Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com

Cecil Paul Young