, 86, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Celina, Tennessee, the daughter of Jimmy and Myrtle Watson Colson. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Colson, and infant brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Clayton Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky; sons, Larry Dale (Linda) Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, Gary Wayne (Kim) Davis of Trafalgar, Indiana; siblings, Bobby Joe (Connie) Colson of Indianapolis, Indiana and Anna Mae (Bill) Coe of Gainesboro, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Libby Diane (Derek) Ervin and Dathan Garrett Davis.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thompson and Bro. Tom Watson officiating. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Veleria Edna Colson Davis