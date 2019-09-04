, 80, of Albany Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville.

He owned and operated McWhorter’s Variety Store.

He was the son of the late Oscar and Audra McWhorter, and was also preceded in death by a son, Greg McWhorter, and a sister, Marna Irwin.

He was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Alice McWhorter; one daughter, Debbie (David) Claywell; one granddaughter, Courtney (Richard) Norris; one grandson, Lance Claywell, all of Albany; one sister, Sandra Allnutt of Bowling Gree, Kentucky; three brothers: Carl McWhorter of Franklin, Tennessee, Keith and Ned McWhorter, both of Albany, and several nieces and nephews

Services were held at Clear Fork Baptist Church on Friday, August 30, with Bro. Bob Sawyer and Bro. Larry Spears officiating. Burial was in the McWhorter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Hall McWhorter