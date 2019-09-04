Fair weather Labor Day holiday ends summer tourism season 2019, big crowds reported at both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake





The traditional mark of the ending of summer came last weekend, and both lakes reported large crowds of boaters and tourists enjoying the picture-perfect weather. A huge gathering of boaters were found near the Clinton County – Pickett County line on Dale Hollow Sunday afternoon on Dale Hollow Lake, in a location known as “The Cliffs.”

Below, another tradition of the Labor Day holiday is the picnic gathering. This one on Dale Hollow has been a tradition with this group for several decades, with friends from at least four different states coming together annually to mark the end of the tourism season with a potluck meal.