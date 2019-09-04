Fair weather Labor Day holiday ends summer tourism season 2019, big crowds reported at both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake

Posted September 4, 2019 at 8:54 am


Labor Food.psd

Labor Day Boats.psd

The traditional mark of the ending of summer came last weekend, and both lakes reported large crowds of boaters and tourists enjoying the picture-perfect weather. A huge gathering of boaters were found near the Clinton County – Pickett County line on Dale Hollow Sunday afternoon on Dale Hollow Lake, in a location known as “The Cliffs.”

Below, another tradition of the Labor Day holiday is the picnic gathering. This one on Dale Hollow has been a tradition with this group for several decades, with friends from at least four different states coming together annually to mark the end of the tourism season with a potluck meal.