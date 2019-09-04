Park board meets

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held a long regular meeting last Thursday night at the park with eight members present and several issues discussed and/or voted on.

Board member Patrick Padron first showed board members a new American flag that had been donated by First District Congressman James Comer to fly at the park, as well as a bound certificate signed by the Congressman.

The board then discussed the adverse financial condition the park is currently in and also some arrearage in quarterly payments due from city and county government that were included in their 2018 year budgets.

Board members agreed to discuss those issues with local officials in September to try and get any discrepancies in payments worked out. It was also noted the county’s next quarterly payment would have to be made after it is presented to the fiscal court for a vote. The court’s next meeting will be September 19.

The board’s ending balance for July 31 was only $116.01 with only $1,310 in pending deposits but some $4,131.55 in pending bills.

Board Treasurer Gina Poore also presented a letter from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department which may adversely affect what can and cannot be sold at the park’s concession stand.

Currently, the park board has an agreement with Albany Little League to handle concessions and split proceeds with the board.

According to the letter to all establishments that sell or handle food, effective January 2020, “each establishment shall have a certified food protection manager” on duty at all times food is prepared and sold.

It was noted by some board members that due to the new regulations pertaining to cooked food and handling, the items that can actually be sold at the concession stand may have to be limited to items sold in containers only and not actually handled by an individual.

The rule applies to unpacked food, food equipment or utensils or food contact surfaces. The cost for training for a certified food manager would be $80 for a three-year certification or $25 for a two-year certificate.

Board members noted it would be nearly impossible to have a certified food protection manager on duty at all time in the concession stand during games and other events.

The board also voted on some items pertaining to the new SKY Sports organization On a motion by Paula Little, they voted to allow the soccer program to hang advertisement banners; on a motion by Randy Speck, voted to allow the soccer goals be stored in the concession building; and voted to rent the concession stand for 10 game days during soccer season at $250.00.

The board also voted to approve the treasurer’s report and minutes from two previous meetings prior to adjourning the approximately one and-a-quarter hour session.

The park board is expected to hold a special call meeting sometime in September with the date and time to be announced. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for the last Thursday in October.