The Clinton County News traveled recently with Kathleen Booher and made several stops on her world-wide tour, including this stop where they spent some time with the guards outside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in Rome, Italy.

Going on a trip? Take the Clinton County News along and make a photo and we’ll publish it in the newspaper. Send the photo in its full resolution jpg format, attached to an email to: gpcompany@kih.net