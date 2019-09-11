Wayne County Outlook …

A new Activities Director has been hired for the Parks and Recreation Department, following a special meeting of the committee that was held on Tuesday, August 27 at the ASPIRE Center.

Members of the Parks and Recreation Committee approved hiring Steve Guinn as Activities Director and set his salary at $12.50 per hour with no commission. The action came following a 40-minute executive session, as committee members discussed personnel.

There were actually three vacancies within the department prior to the meeting. That prompted the committee to hold a special session to address the available position.

Job descriptions for all the positions will be created before the next regular meeting, according to discussion. Two positions are still vacant.

No other action was taken.