Dickerson

Cordell Forrest Dickerson, 91, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Verlie Mae Stearns Dickerson.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Lou Dickerson. He was the father of Steven (Karen) Dickerson of Albany, Eric (Cindy) Dickerson of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Pamela (Chris) Lacey of Kingsport, Tennessee and Nancy (Lowell) Ware of Smiths Grove, Kentucky.

He is also survived by his siblings J.M. (Mary) Dickerson of Paris, Kentucky, Lena Mae Copeland of Albany, Elizabeth Sanders of Columbia, Kentucky and Virginia Burke of Ft. Myers, Florida.

He was preceded in death by siblings John Quentin Dickerson, Frances Vincent and Iva Lee Summers.

He is also survived by seven grandhildren and five great-grandchildren

Services were held Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Ronnie Bernard officiating. Burial was in the Grider Hill Cemetery with Military Honors at the grave site to honor his service during the Korean Conflict.

Arrangements were through the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home.