, age 71, of Hawesville, Kentucky, passed away on August 29, 2019. Mike was born on March 24, 1948, in Burkesville, Kentucky to Ruby and Homer Lee.

He served in the United States Navy as an engineman and had a varied work career. He was a member of the Hilldale United Methodist Church in Lewisport, Kentucky.

Mike is survived by his sister, Sandra Stearns, of North Carolina. Locally he is survived by his cousins, Alta Flo and Doug Lewis of Burkesville, Kentucky.

A visitation and prayer service was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville, Kentucky. Donations may be made to the Hilldale United Methodist Church, 750 Hilldale Road, Lewisport, Kentucky 42351.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is sharing this obituary as a professional courtesy. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Michael “Mike” Duff Lee