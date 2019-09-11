, age 47, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was the son of David and Shela (Claborn) Duvall.

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Patrick Duvall; his nephew, Dylan Duvall; and two nieces, Alexis Duvall and Cassie Varney all of Albany, with many relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Claborn officiating. Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Shawn D. Duvall