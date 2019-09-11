Monticello Banking Company recognized as Forbes’ Second Best Bank in Kentucky for 2019

Forbes recently named Monticello Banking Company as Second Best Bank in Kentucky for 2019.

Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction; including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

Monticello Banking Albany branch President Willard Johnson noted in a press release that the institution was proud of this honor from Forbes.

“This recognition ensures we’re on the right track when it comes to how we serve our customers and friends” Johnson said. “It confirms the financial products and technology we provide helps our customers fulfill their financial goals for both their families and their businesses. To all our customers, thank you for honoring Monticello Bank as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Banks in Kentucky!”