Poker Run brings colorful go-fast boats to Lake Cumberland





Lake Cumberland saw another busy weekend but it wasn’t the normal summer crowd that was drawing attention

The annual Lake Cumberland Poker Run brought in a large number of brightly colored, sleek and long “go-fast” boats for the event that stretches from the upper end of the lake to Clinton County’s southern end.

In top photo, Marina Rowena crew members Trena Wagner, Rick Mercader and Joy Dyson help bring in one of the boats before being handed his poker card from the marina. Below, another steady stream of particiaping boats made their way to the card handoff at the end of the dock at Grider Hill Marina.

At left, although no poker card hand-off was involved, many of the boats circled toward and underneath Seventy Six Falls on their way through the Lake Cumberland course, driving under the falls to cool off from the summer heat.