With soccer program on the sidelines, Mazariegos finds another Bulldog team to help with new-found kicking talent

In the first part of August, Athletic Director Nick Irwin issued a press release stating the boys’ soccer program had been suspended for the year.

With that news, there were several players on the soccer team with no where to go, but one player, Daniel Mazariegos, chose to use his talents elsewhere.

For the past couple of weeks, Mazariegos has been utilized as a kicker/punter on the football team.

In past years, having a consistent kicker has been something Clinton County has lacked on the football field.

Last week, after only being at practice for a short time, Mazariegos was kicking 35 plus yard field goals.

“It’s good,” Mazariegos said. “It’s fun. I like the people. We have good vibes. Everyone is happy.”

Mazariegos said his friends have been wanting him to play football since middle school, but he said he has always leaned towards soccer.

“Since soccer stopped, I said I might as well give it a try and see how it is,” Mazariegos said. “I went when school was over and had surgery and couldn’t do anything for two months. Then when school started back, I started playing again.”

Mazariegos had his appendix removed earlier in the summer and nearly two months later he is back kicking field goals for the Clinton County High School Football Team.

“They asked me if I could kick and I said ‘yeah.’ In the beginning I didn’t know what I was doing and I just started kicking. I did pretty good I guess,” Mazariegos said.

Irwin posted on Facebook last week trying to promote Mazariegos. Irwin believes with a little training, he has the ability to continue his education in college on an athletic scholarship.

“He’s been averaging around 40 to 42 yards on his field goals in practice,” Irwin said. “In warm-ups the other night he made a 47 yarder. We gotta give a little bit of credit to Cameron Matthews, who has kind of been his kicking coach, and with YouTube videos, we have been trying to piece it together.”

On Saturday, Irwin said Lindsey Wilson College contacted him about Mazariegos.

“I got contacted Saturday morning by Lindsey Wilson College and I think we are going to go over next Saturday to their homecoming. They are really excited about the power he has in his leg. The coach wants to give him some pointers regardless if he comes or not,” Irwin said. “Just getting one college to look at him is huge right now. I think once his name gets out there a little bit more and we figure out what his technique needs to be, I think Daniel can be a Division I scholarship on the line just because of the potential he has.”

Not only will Mazariegos visit Lindsey Wilson College, this could also spark other colleges to take a look at Clinton County’s new kicker.

“Lindsey is definitely interested and they have all of his information in their portal right now,” Irwin said. “It’s great news for him as a young man. We can get him to the next level and it’s an opportunity. You look at it as not only an opportunity to change your life, but an opportunity to change your family’s life for generations to come by getting that college degree.”

Irwin said he knows Mazariegos still has soccer in his heart, but once he gets on campus, soccer could be in his future as well.

“I think we can get him looked at by the soccer coach as well,” Irwin said. “I think that’s big for him too and exciting at the same time.”

Mazariegos said he is ready for what may come for him in the future.

“It makes me feel good,” Mazariegos said. “If I do go to college and do go to Lindsey, I can play the sport that I love. I can play both at the same time which is good.”

Irwin said the buzz on the team this year is good. With more players on the roster, even though Clinton County got beat in its first game of the season, the overall morall is up for this year.

“The energy these guys have right now is crazy,” Irwin said. “Even losing its first game with me standing on the sidelines, they never felt defeated. They kept digging, kept playing … that’s a huge change from the past.”

Other than members of the football team, coaches and staff being excited about Mazariegos playing football, Irwin said several members of the community are excited about it as well.

“The overall vibe from the community is great. I think Daniel has provided some of that,” Irwin said. “I had more than 100 text messages and messages on social media from people in the community just excited about what his future could hold and really they see Daniel, but they also see what’s on the front of his chest and that Bulldog uniform and there is a lot of pride in our community.”

Irwin said Mazariegos is showing other kids that if one avenue doesn’t work, there is always another avenue you can take.

“I think it’s going to bring out more players to other sports,” Irwin said. “They see Daniel’s success and his story and anything that gets our community rallied up is a success period.”

Mazariegos, the son of Victor and Magdalena Mazariegos, said his mother supports him in anything he does.

“I told her soccer was canceled and I wanted to try football and she said ‘ok, do whatever you want to do,'” Mazariegos said. “I told her about college also and she told me that was good and to stay focused on school and keep my grades up. My mom supports me in anything I do.”

Not only did Mazariegos play soccer and now football, he is also a member of the cross country team.

“To me it’s amazing,” Irwin said. “I watched several games over the weekend and a couple kickers from 35 yards plus kicked them wide right and wide left. Coach Rock (Rocky Tallent) is a huge supporter of Daniel, and the first time I got to watch his kick I had chill bumps. I’ve seen some Division I athletes we’ve had and I honestly believe if Daniel can get some coaching, not to say our coaching staff is bad, we’ve just never had kickers in the past. This will start the fourth week he’s ever kicked a football in his life and it’s insane to think about.”

Irwin said Mazariegos has some special power in his leg and he believes if he puts the time and effort in to it, he can make a living off his leg.

“Whether that be in football or soccer, I believe he has the potential to be a professional at what he does,” Irwin said. “That may sound ridiculous to some people because he’s been kicking for three weeks, but I really believe in his potential and others are starting to see it as well.”

Friday night against McCreary Central, Mazariegos went three for four on extra points that helped Clinton County get its first win of the season, 35-7.

“He had one that was a 32 yard attempt and another that was a 30 yard attempt,” Irwin said. “I feel confident in his leg. The confidence Coach Rock has in him right now to send him out there without ever playing in a game speaks volumes. I gotta give kudos to Coach Rock for giving him a chance. I know he feels the excitement with his team and the community as well.”

Mazariegos gives the Bulldogs another opportunity to score according to both Head Coach Rocky Tallent and Irwin.

“He’s just a raw talent,” Tallent said. “He’s pretty much kicked a soccer ball all of his life and from what I’ve heard, he was one of the better players on the soccer team. With the boys’ program being canceled for this year, he decided to come over.”

Not only did Mazariegos want to kick for the Bulldogs, but he also wanted to play other positions as well.

“He was able to get a tackle on a kick off the other night and I’m sure that was special to him,” Tallent said. “It’s just something we can line up and feel confident we can get at least one point from. It don’t put as much pressure going for two during the game. He hit three extra points the other night. He can kick consistent 40 yard field goals. He’s only going to get better. He could potentially win us a game in district play.”