Carlos Abraham II, 69, Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Myers; three step-children, Ashley, Rachel and Devin Myers; also seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home in Albany.