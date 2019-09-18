, 68, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at her residence in Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Roy T. Anderson and Golda R. (Wright) Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Leigha Ann Louise Land.

She is survived by her husband, David Jr. Flowers of Albany, Kentucky; her daughters, Peggy Cummings (Edmund Brumley) of Albany, Kentucky, Sharon Land (Jackie Dicken) of Burkesville, Kentucky; her son, Jerry, Jr. (Wanda) Land, of Albany, Kentucky; her three sisters, Faye Anderson, Lou Waid, Deana Anderson, all of Albany, Kentucky; her five brothers, Charlie (Margaret) Anderson, Joe (Mary) Anderson, Randall Anderson, Todd (Betty) Anderson, Tommy Anderson (Lisa Cooper), all of Albany, Kentucky, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Printes Evans officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Golda Sue Anderson Flowers