, 73, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Bennie Holsapple and Ruth Amonett Holsapple. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ann Craig Holsapple; a brother, Danny Holsapple; a sister, Barbara Leifeld, a grand-daughter, Jennifer Ann Carter; and a brother-in-law, Elwood Holsapple.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Larry) Saffell of Albany, Kentucky, Vonda (Dean) Nicholas of South Carolina; a son, Jerry Holsapple of South Carolina; a brother, Welby Holsapple of Albany, Kentucky,;a sister, Faye (Rodney) Dempsey of Monroe, Tennessee; two brothers-in-law, Carl (Nila) Craig of Albany, Kentucky, Ronnie (Barbara) Craig of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Joyce Holsapple, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted. Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Harvey Dicken officiating. Burial followed in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Darwin Holsapple