, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was a member of Albany Independent Baptist Church and was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky L. Cole and Jeffery M. Cole.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Graham; one daughter, Shannon Graham Beaty; two sons, Gregory L. (Tonia) Cole and Randy S. Cole, all of Albany; two brothers: Donnie Melton, Albany, and Danny Melton, of Somerset; two grandchildren: Melissa Stinson and Victoria Beaty; and two great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Talbott Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, with Bro. Melvin Daniel and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Margie Ann Graham